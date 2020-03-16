O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $354.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $330.24 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

