Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) versus LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Head-To-Head Review

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LHC Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Option Care Health and LHC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07% LHC Group 4.60% 9.52% 6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Option Care Health and LHC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 LHC Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Option Care Health presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. LHC Group has a consensus price target of $146.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Given LHC Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LHC Group is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of LHC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LHC Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and LHC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.93 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -63.84 LHC Group $2.08 billion 1.96 $95.73 million $4.47 28.96

LHC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LHC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LHC Group beats Option Care Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc. provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health segment offers a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, private duty nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medically-oriented social services and hospice care. The Hospice Services segment offer a wide range of services, including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, and counseling. The Home & Community-Based Services segment are performed by paraprofessional personnel, and include assistance to the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled patients with activities of daily living. The Facility Based Services segment includes long-term acute care hospitals treats patients with severe medical conditions who require a high-level of care and frequent monitoring by physicians and other clinical personnel by operating an institutional pharmacy, which focuses on providing a full array of services to long term acute care hospitals. The Healthcare Innovations segment reports on developmental activities outside its other business segments, which provides primary medical care for patients with chronic and acute illnesses who have difficulty traveling to a doctor’s office. LHC Group was founded by Keith G. Myers in September 1994 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

