Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) versus Chemed (NASDAQ:CHE) Head-To-Head Review

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.2% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07% Chemed 11.35% 35.38% 19.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.93 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -63.84 Chemed $1.94 billion 3.49 $219.92 million $13.95 30.16

Chemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Option Care Health and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Chemed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Option Care Health currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Chemed has a consensus price target of $515.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Summary

Chemed beats Option Care Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

