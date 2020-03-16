OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 492.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

LON OSB opened at GBX 272 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 388.61.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.