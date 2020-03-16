Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.80%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

