Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE NUS opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

