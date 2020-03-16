NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

NGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $546,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

