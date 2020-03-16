NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Lowered to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.09.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,869,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.