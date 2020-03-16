NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. Analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,305 shares of company stock worth $75,188. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.