NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases $13,430.00 in Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,897.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.89%.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

