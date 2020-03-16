NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,890,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $371.41 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $350.75 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.38.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

