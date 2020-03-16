NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 1.09.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

