National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$33.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$26.50 and a 12-month high of C$45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

