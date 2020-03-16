MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $11.88 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $674.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

