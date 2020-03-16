Morgan Stanley Trims Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Target Price to $105.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of VRTS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

