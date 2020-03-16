Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $121.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.18.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.