Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,016,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

