Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,949 shares of company stock valued at $311,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

