Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $42.99 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

