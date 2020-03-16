Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.