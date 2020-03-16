Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.92 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

