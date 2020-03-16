MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of MBIA worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI opened at $6.87 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.