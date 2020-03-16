Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $16.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTLS. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Materialise stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.64 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

