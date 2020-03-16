Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $270.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $227.41 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.