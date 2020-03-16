Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRLN. TheStreet cut Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.65. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

