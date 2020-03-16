Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MLVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

MLVF opened at $15.54 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

