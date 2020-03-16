Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) is Formula Growth Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for 2.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 277.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MIC stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

