LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

