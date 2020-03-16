Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

