Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $17.43 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $6.50 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

