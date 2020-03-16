Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,405 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden makes up approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $35,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $193.40 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.59.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

