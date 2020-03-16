Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 521,625 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,997,000. Genpact comprises 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:G opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

