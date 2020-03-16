Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549,917 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

