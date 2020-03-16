Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 208,986 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 208,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,000. Hasbro accounts for about 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after buying an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 187,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.02 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

