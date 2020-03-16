Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,725 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

