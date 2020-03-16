Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,838 shares of company stock worth $13,873,962 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $261.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

