Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

