Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

