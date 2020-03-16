Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

