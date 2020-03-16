Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

