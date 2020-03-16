Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 75,282 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,282 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Cinemark worth $76,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 525.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 102,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.70 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.