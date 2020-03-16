Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 72,499 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.69% of American Software worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in American Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in American Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 188,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,571 shares of company stock worth $654,674. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

AMSWA opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

