Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 60,285 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

CCI stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.