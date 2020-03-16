Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $336.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.09. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

