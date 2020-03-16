Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 28,964 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $121.18 and a 52-week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.