Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $166.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

