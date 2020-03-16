Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.68.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.