Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,445 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $114.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

