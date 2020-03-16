Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 11,721 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $213.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $173.14 and a 1 year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.