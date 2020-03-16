Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $99.19 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.